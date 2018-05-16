Crossroads Collective Announced for Former Oriental Drugs Space

Even though it has been home to a number of businesses since, the 7,000 square foot building at the corner of Farwell and North avenues is still most commonly referred to as the former home of Oriental Drugs. The latest business to set up shop at 2238 N. Farwell Ave. is an ambitious multi-restaurant food hall called Crossroads Collective that will be managed by Justin Carlisle of Ardent and Dan Frame.

Food halls have been popping up across the country, with examples in cities like Seattle and Chicago. This particular hall will be smaller than many established food halls and feature six or seven vendors. The vendors will be a mix of second and third locations of known restaurants, and some startups. The space will also feature a main bar, as well as a speakeasy accessible only from Black Cat Alley, located in a secret space inside the food hall.

“I knew Oriental Drugs was an institution,” said Tim Gokhman, who owns the building as director of New Land Enterprises and developed the concept with Carlisle and Frame. “I underestimated how integral it was to the community, to people’s lives. It was something to everyone, and that’s when we understood why a food hall was the only correct choice. It’s difficult for a single restaurant to be many different things. But you get six different chef/owners into a space, and we think it’ll be magical. It’s the best tribute we can pay to Oriental Drugs.”

The food hall is scheduled to open in October. Interviews for potential vendors will begin in a few weeks.