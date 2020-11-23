Drink Wine, Serve the Environment

× Expand Image via Bonterra Organic Vineyards

Wine lovers concerned with environmental health have an opportunity this season to enjoy some especially fine wine while supporting organic farming and growing techniques that help preserve our world. Bonterra Organic Vineyards, part of the Fetzer family of California wines, is taking advantage of Giving Tuesday, which follows in the wake of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Black Friday, to make charitable donations to the CCOF Bricmont Hardship Assistance Fund to help expand the organic agricultural footprint among growers in Northern California.

CCOF, which stands for California Certified Organic Farmers, supports the only fund in the U.S. that provides direct assistance to organic producers suffering financial hardship and loss, which has increased significantly this year due to the twin impacts of both the pandemic and the California wildfires. Bonterra will contribute $1 from every bottle, box or can set of wine purchased directly from Bonterra.com, the winery’s website, on Dec. 1 to the Bricmont Fund.

While it’s not exactly FarmAid, you can help growers in need while enjoying some exceptional wine. Here are a pair we’ve long enjoyed and recommend for your upcoming holiday festivities.

• The Roost ($40) is a single-vineyard Chardonnay grown next to blue heron nesting site on the upper Russian River. Think of the classic barrel-aged Burgundian Chardonnay, with hints of lemon, apple and crème brûlée. The wine’s acidity gives it depth and a long, somewhat spicy finish.

• The McNab ($50) owes its curious name to the Mendocino County McNab Vineyard, the source of its grapes. Winemakers blended Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and old vine Petite Sirah, resulting in aromas and flavors of blackberries, and currants with a hint of cedar. Soft tannins lead to a long finish redolent of dark fruit, vanilla spice and a hint of oak.

Both wines are biodynamically produced in keeping with Bonterra’s winemaking ethos.