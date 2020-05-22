Farmer Veteran Coalition Opens Opportunities for Area Farm

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mallory Meadows

As Erica Mallory talks about Mallory Meadows (W367S9594 South Road, Eagle, Wis.), the farm she owns with her husband, Zach, there is a sick lamb in their living room that she’s nursing back to health. That dedication for animals and the land has led to them earning Homegrown by Heroes designation through the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC).

FVC is a nonprofit organization that assists both veterans and active members of the Armed Forces to embark on careers in agriculture. Their Homegrown by Heroes certification is the official farmer veteran branding program of America. The designation informs consumers that agricultural products with the logo were produced by U.S. military veterans.

In 2016, Erica and Zach purchased four acres of historic farmland in Eagle. Their farm is a regenerative model, which balances farm ecosystems through pollinator-supporting crops, biodiversity and improving watersheds. They grow vegetables and fruit, and they keep honeybees, chickens, ducks and goats. They also grow hemp, which they have processed into cannabidiol (CBD) tinctures to sell under their Herb Amore brand.

When Zach, who works as a cyber security engineer, and Erica, a registered nurse, decided to venture into farming, they had learned about a farm in Mukwonago that had promoted their Homegrown by Heroes certification. Zach is a veteran of the United States Coast Guard who completed his service in 1994. He was stationed on the Great Lakes, at Port Huron, in Michigan.

“We had investigated the VFC’s Homegrown by Heroes program and had learned what a valuable resource it was. It was something we wanted to be connected with,” Erica explains. In addition to being certified as a veteran-owned farm, Erica says VFC has incredible education programs, myriad business resources and they help with farm planning. To become certified, farmers must provide proof of military service, the size of their farm, sales totals and the products they offer. Everything is verified by VFC, and upon approval, the farm gains access to VFC’s programs and marketing tools.

Customers that are compassionate about recognizing veterans and their military service can be assured by the Homegrown by Heroes seal that the food is produced by a veteran-owned farm. One well-known customer who specifically sought out veteran-owned farm produce is country musician Brantley Gilbert, who partnered with FVC to source a selection of products from veteran-owned farms for catering for his Fire’t Up Tour. Any food left over was donated to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

Mallory Meadows’ raw, unfiltered honey and hot sauce graced the backstage tables for Gilbert, his fellow musicians and the production crew. The farmers whose products were selected got tickets to the Feb. 8, 2020 concert at Fiserv Forum, and they were able to go backstage and enjoy a meal with the musicians and crew.

The experience also fueled Erica and Zach to think about how to give back to veterans. They will grow and donate carrots to Horse Power Healing Center, also in Eagle, which offers equine-assisted therapeutic sessions and a riding program for veterans. They’re also planning a beekeeping program for veterans at Mallory Meadows.

In the meantime, they’re selling their produce, honey and sauces through their community supported agriculture (CSA) program, their farm stand and at the Waukesha Farmers Market. To abide by social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, customers can preorder from a list of available items updated weekly on their website and arrange a time for pickup.

“People, especially now, have a great interest in local farms and are connected more to local food,” Erica concludes. “As we expand, just having another method of supporting and recognizing veterans and their efforts through Homegrown by Heroes completes the circle. I can’t say enough about what a valuable resource VFC has been.”

For more information about Homegrown by Heroes, visit farmvetco.org/hbh. For more information about Mallory Meadows, visit mallorymeadowseagle.wordpress.com.