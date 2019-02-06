Everything You Need to Know About Friday's House Party

Do you find yourself reminiscing about the house parties you used to attend? Well Shepherd Express is bringing the party to Tavern at Turner Hall on Friday, February 8. Grab a solo cup and let's rage!

Get your tickets now, only $20!

Here are the top four reasons why you should attend:

1. All the Booze

What would a house party be without the punch? Bacardi is teaming up with our friends at Lost Whale to craft a few specialty punches. We tried one of them, Han Solo, and it's amazing.

2. All the Beer

Beer courtesy of MobCraft! We met up with Henry from MobCraft to talk about the full beer lineup.

DJ Shawna

3. Music by DJ Shawna

DJ Shawna is the Midwest’s Premier Open Format DJ. This Milwaukee-native will keep the high-energy mixes going as we party the night away!

She was recently crowned Best Club DJ in the Shepherd Express' annual 2018 Best of Milwaukee awards.

4. Games

Pool, darts, beer pong, shuffleboard and more!

Tickets include entry to the event, MobCraft beer and specialty Bacardi punches crafted by Lost Whale, awesome live entertainment by DJ Shawna and unlimited games!

This is a 21+ event.