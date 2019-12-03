Great Northern Distilling Makes Quintessential Wisconsin Spirits

×

The 2019 Shepherd Express Holiday Drink Guide is presented by Discount Liquor. As your winter drink headquarters, Discount Liquor is your best bet for finding those hard-to-find beers, wines and spirits, all at amazing prices. Visit DiscountLiquorInc.com for store hours and locations.

Few are the companies that embrace the Wisconsin identity as Great Northern Distilling does. Situated in Plover—the center of the state, “at the gateway to the pineries of Wisconsin,” as they say—the distillery made it its mission to create handcrafted spirits with locally produced ingredients. “We aim to produce spirits of exceptional smoothness and easy drinkability from ingredients we source from within 150 miles of our distillery,” founder Brian Cummins says. To give back to the local community, the distillery also offers tours, complete with a full mixology bar.

Great Northern Distilling products boast an exceptional smoothness and unique taste. They have few products, but each obtained several awards all over the country. These include Potato Vodka, Herbalist Gin, Opportunity Rum, Rye Whiskey and Vanguard Whiskey. The latter best represents the brand, Cummins explains, as it is the quintessential Wisconsin spirit, distinguishing itself by its unique composition. Unlike Kentucky bourbon, which can have up to 75% corn, Great Northern Vanguard Whiskey is only 55% corn. “It skews the flavor profile toward a smooth Canadian whiskey. It really has a flavor that is halfway between Kentucky and Canada, like we are geographically, here,” Cummins adds.

For the holidays, Great Northern Distilling will be releasing, for the third time, the rare Wisconsin Brandy. Made from semi-sweet white wine—provided by Sunset Point Winery from Stevens Point—distilled and aged in barrels for two years, it is a popular holiday season offering. Cummins warns that “it typically sells out for us soon after the New Year.”

The 2019 Shepherd Express Holiday Drink Guide is presented by Discount Liquor.