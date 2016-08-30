Like many cookbooks nowadays, Healing the Vegan Way underlies the recipes with a message, and in this case, the title says it all. Chef Mark Reinfeld maintains that processed foods in general, coupled with too much meat and dairy, are inflaming our joints, clogging our arteries and triggering diabetes as well as adding unwanted inches to our waists. The selling point for his whole-food, plant-based dietary agenda is the recipes themselves.

Along with how-to’s for whipping up homemade granola and multi-grain grits, and preparing delicious tapenades, hummus, soups, salad dressings and desserts such as pumpkin pudding and raw apple crumble, Reinfeld adds tips for such things as preparing tofu (try a toaster oven).