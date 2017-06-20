A Healthy Tasting Twist on Cooking

Finding new and healthy twists is the ticket for Pamela Salzman’s latest cookbook, Kitchen Matters . Nachos? She offers Greek nachos made with pita chips, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, feta, Kalamata olives, tzatziki and humus. Or how about Brussels sprouts and quinoa hash? Plant-based foods are at the forefront, but she’s not vegetarian and includes a half-dozen recipes, each for chicken and fish, along with balsamic herb flank steak and slow-cooked Italian pot roast. Many useful tips are included, including an answer to the pressing question: “What about a red dot on the egg yolk or whites?” It’s nothing to worry about, Salzman says.