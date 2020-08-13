Hey, Charcuter-Me!

× Expand Courtesy of Charcuter-Me

Seeking something special for your next socially distant soiree? Consider ordering a charcuterie board from Milwaukee’s newest food concept.

Charcuter-Me is the creation of Milwaukee native, Amanda Mattefs. Graphic designer by day, Mattefs began assembling her delectable meat and cheese boards for family parties about a year ago. One board turned into two and the business idea blossomed. “It started out by me just bringing boards to family parties and then I began getting requests from friends and other people. I eventually thought, I have something here,” Mattefs says.

Each Charcuter-Me board comes with a thoughtful and bountiful assortment of meats, cheeses, fresh and dried fruits, nuts, crackers and sweet bites. The beautiful arrangements are boxed and served on biodegradable bamboo boards with prices ranging from $25-$125. Boards are made to order and can be modified to accommodate certain dietary needs (vegetarian, gluten free, etc.).

Tired of cooking? Treat yourself to the Baby Yoda Party for One. Hosting an event or need to feed a crowd? Consider the Party Like a Rockstar board which snacks up to fifteen. Charcuter-Me boards are available to order through the website with detailed descriptions and pictures that’ll make your mouth water. Orders must be placed five days in advance or choose to have your order rushed for an additional charge.

Charcuter-Me is currently working out of the SMAX Sandwich Shop in downtown Milwaukee, 700 N. Jefferson Street. Orders can be picked up for free at this location or select delivery (Milwaukee County only) for an added fee.

In addition to pick-up and delivery options, you’ll soon find her Instagram worthy boards available at Bavette La Boucherie and other cocktail and wine bars around town.

With the recent launch of her website, orders are pouring in and she couldn’t be happier. “I never expected a fun hobby to evolve so quickly. If there’s a little bit of happiness I can provide the public right now, I’m happy this is it,” she says. Be sure to follow Charcuter-Me on Facebook and Instagram for additional details and drool worthy pictures. What’s not to love about this truly Wisconsin concept.

