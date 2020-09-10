Indeed Brewing Company Celebrates Anniversary of Milwaukee Location

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

Indeed Brewing Company served their first beers from the Walker’s Point location on September 6, 2019. The pilot brewery’s first year experienced both expected trials and unforeseen tribulations, coming out the other end with a new head brewer and exciting beer plans for its second year.

Patrick Nickelson, who started kegging beer at the Minneapolis location in 2015, relocated to Milwaukee in July 2019 to help start up the brewery. Recently promoted to head brewer at the Walker’s Point location, Nickelson is building an infusion program that allows him to pair traditional beer bases with interesting flavors.

To commemorate the one-year mark, four infusions of Hello, Milwaukee will be available to taproom guests on Thursday, September 10. Brewed as a collaboration with 1840 Brewing Company, Hello, Milwaukee was the first beer made at the Indeed Milwaukee location.

“One is infused with fresh lime zest and lime juice; it’s like a premium Bud Light Lime,” says Nickelson. “Another will be infused with fresh blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, which should lend a nice purple hue to the beer. Finally, we are making a Spaghett version with bitters and lemon juice. This one will be slightly pink.”

As a pilot brewery, the Milwaukee location is allowed the freedom to experiment, as evidence from another interesting beer, their Pistachio Cream Ale. Grapefruit Paloma, an idea of Nickelson’s that proved to be a taproom favorite, will be canned and distributed in Minneapolis in mid-September.

Although capacity is limited to around 50%, the taproom is spacious enough to accommodate groups safely. Outdoor seating is also available at the new parklet, adjacent to the sidewalk on 2nd Street. Masks are worn by staff at all times and guests are required to wear one when not seated. The taproom continues to offer beer to-go with curbside pickup. All beers on tap are available in crowlers and growlers and available for pre-order here.

