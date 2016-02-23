Jamba Juice Defied My Expectations

× Expand Photo Courtesy Elizabeth M, Flickr CC

I visited Jamba Juice’s new location (544 E. Ogden Ave.) with a healthy dose of anti-corporate distrust. Yeah, the smoothies are okay, but c’mon, a franchise? But after I had a couple of their smoothies and spoke with some employees, my doubts were erased. Their commonsense and healthy approach to quick food service is welcome to Milwaukee.

When I spoke with Tom Gaeta, who shares ownership with Matt Geik and Jamie Newton, he explained that when he traveled to Chicago, he would always stop at a nearby Jamba Juice location and grab a smoothie to go. Eventually, he realized he could bring the franchise to southeastern Wisconsin; this location is Jamba Juice’s third in the area, the first two being in Mayfair Mall and Brookfield.

The interior is cozy, with three tables and seven chairs. Most of the customers just grab a quick smoothie to go, and during my half-hour there, I saw a vibrant mix of young professionals, students and older folks bounce in and out, with most of them being in the building for less than five minutes.

The smoothies themselves are outstanding. I opted for a Pomegranate Paradise, an all-fruit mix of pomegranates, mangos, strawberries and peaches with fruit juice and ice, and I added a caffeine supplement. I hadn’t had breakfast yet and was surprised at how full I felt after drinking even a small-sized cup. I also appreciated the bright purple color of the smoothie; it made me realize how few purple foods I consume. I also sampled their Greens ’n Ginger, which is a mixture of mango, peaches, kale, ginger and just a bit of lemon to brighten up the flavor (and reduce some of the spice that comes from ginger). Their most popular smoothie, the Apple ’n Greens, is great with the addition of chia seeds, which are quite filling—this smoothie can serve as a substitute for a meal.

This location also offers three granola-based bowls for breakfast or a snack. Between the calorie counts helpfully listed beneath every item on the menu and the screen-printed art of sliced vegetables, it’s clear that Jamba Juice is interested in offering simple and healthy food. Instead of the sugar overload and high fructose corn syrup offered in smoothies at places like McDonald’s, they provide a reasonably priced and quick alternative that’s well worth a visit.