Juiced! Packs Heroic Health Benefits Into Juices

Jason Lannoch, co-owner and founder of Juiced! cold-pressed juicery, firmly believes in a healthy mind-body connection. Along with business partner Brad Paradeis, Lannoch promotes physical and mental health through a line of nine raw small-batch juices, made from 100% pure vegetables and fruits with no added water or sugar.

Lannoch, a native of Cleveland, started juicing with his wife, marathon runner Jen Hammer. The couple met while studying at UW-Madison, and they lived in Baltimore and New York City before returning to Hammer’s home in the Milwaukee area. Lannoch considered opening a mental health counseling service, but in the meantime, he became energized by how he felt after juicing, and he knew that he had something to share with others.

“I thought, what’s an alternative way to fulfill my need to help people while not having to sit in session and spend years with clients?” Lannoch said. He researched the nutritional content of fruits and vegetables and developed blends for specific health needs. He named the beverages after the benefits of what each juice drink offers. In 2012, Lannoch hit the streets selling juices from his super hero-themed juice truck.

Varieties such as Bionic Glow, a juice blend of watermelon, strawberries and lemons for healthy skin, body and mind; Protective Armor, which uses apples, beets and lime to protect against cancer, liver disease and hypertension; Super Senses, with eye-healthy nutrients from carrots, apples, lemons and ginger; and the popular Hangover Destroyer, with beets, carrots, apples and lemons to restore and detoxify the body after drinking alcohol, were all hits with patrons.

“I found out what people wanted and what tastes worked well together,” Lannoch said. “The recipes evolved throughout that first summer, but they’ve stayed consistent. Like people, each juice has its own personality.”

Flavor is just as important to Lannoch as nutrition. “I didn’t want to follow down the path of some of our competitors, where they focus more on nutrition and not the taste of the juice,” he said. “A lot of green juices got a bad rap because some of the first cold-pressed companies didn’t focus on taste.”

Lannoch moved to a storefront on Farwell Avenue in 2013, where he expanded to cold-pressed juice bottled for wholesale. In June 2016, Juiced! moved to a larger location in Walker’s Point. Juiced! juices are cold pressed, a process that doesn’t generate heat the way the motor on a centrifugal juicer does, so more nutrients and enzymes remain intact. Each 12-ounce bottle is hermetically sealed so no oxygen gets in, thus preserving the live enzymes of the produce.

The new Juiced! location has a retail area with a cooler offering grab-and-go bottled juices and power shots. Windows near the work area allow customers to watch the juice-making process. Juiced! is next to Fuel Café’s Walker’s Point spot, which also sells Juiced! products and has a patio where people can sit and sip their beverages.

Juiced! also sells JumpStart Cleanse packages. Products can be ordered online and are available at Pick ’n Save, Sendik’s red bag locations, Outpost Natural Foods and more. Juiced! sells to sports teams including the Brewers and Packers.

For more information, visit coldpressedjuiced.com.