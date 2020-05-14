Lakefront Brewery Adds Food Delivery

× Expand Courtesy of Lakefront Brewery

Lakefront is teaming up with local delivery service, Forward Courier, to bring their food to your doorstep in the safest way possible. Not only are they able to provide Lakefront Brewery’s award-winning food, Forward Courier will also be able to drop off their hand sanitizer in 4 oz. bottles, 64 oz. jugs, or by the case while supplies last.

All delivery orders must be placed and paid for online ahead of time, same day only. Their delivery area will reach north to Capitol Dr., south to Greenfield Ave., east to Lake Michigan, west to Holton St./Martin Luther King Dr. throughout Downtown Milwaukee. Delivery will be available from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Thursday. Unfortunately there is not an option for deliveries on Fridays yet, due to the demand for the famous fish fry.

Lakefront can’t deliver beer to you, but their Daily Grab-N-Go and Friday Fish Fry takeout operation does include the option to grab some beer to-go. Visit their website for detailed information on delivery and to explore their other offerings.

Sanitation, cleanliness, and social distancing are of utmost importance to Lakefront Brewery and Forward Courier. They want everyone to know their respective employees are taking all aspects of social distancing, the use of personal protection and hand washing very seriously.