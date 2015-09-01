For the past four years the Lewis Station Winery (217 N. Main St., Lake Mills) has been building a following. Owners Rob and Michelle Lewis started out with what was simply a specialty wine shop back in 2008. The business was so well-received in Lake Mills that Rob went on to become a certified sommelier because he wanted to start his own wine school in addition to the operating store. In this same time period, he began to make his own wines, which led to what is now the Lewis Station Winery.

The couple relocated their boutique to a repurposed vintage gas station in 2011 and began selling their own wines in addition to the carefully cultivated worldwide selection they had specialized in. Lewis Station Winery now sells some 18 varietals of their own making.

Several of their small-batch wines have already won awards. The Dry County Cabernet Sauvignon is aged in Jack Daniels oak, which, as you can imagine, gives it a distinct toasty flavor with a hint of whiskey. The result is a very tasty and unique cab. It was rated the number one wine in Wisconsin at the 2015 Circus of Chefs Gala at the Circus World Museum. This wine is such a hit that the winery typically sells out within a few weeks of releasing it. If you are interested in picking up a bottle or two of the Dry County Cab, it’s recommended that you call to make sure it’s in stock before you come in. Other award winners include their pinot noir, sangiovese and zinfandel.

Perhaps because of Rob’s training, the Lewis Station Winery does a great job with food. They aren’t a restaurant and on a daily basis they only have baguettes and cheese available, but they really know how to recommend pairings. Plus, this summer they have been holding “Wednesday Wine & Tapas” events which, for $20 a person, feature two glasses of wine (or other beverage) and a delicious spread of chef-prepared, all-you-care-to-eat tapas made from ingredients purchased at the Lake Mills Farmers Market. It is a great way to try some wine and food together while getting on-the-spot advice about pairings. The Wine & Tapas events are scheduled through Oct. 28.

Aside from their lovely wines, the Lewises also offer an olive oil, balsamic vinegar and sea salt tasting bar. Don’t miss out on sampling the bacon-infused olive oil. The wine-infused vinegars are also quite tasty.

To learn more about the Lewis Station Winery or to register for an event, visit lewisstationwinery.com or call 920-648-5481.