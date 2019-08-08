Lowlands Group to Renovate Café Bavaria and Introduce New 'Northwoods' Concept in 2020

× Expand Photo credit: Lowlands Group

The Lowlands Group announced yesterday plans to rebrand Café Bavaria in Wauwatosa to a "Northwoods-inspired restaurant" called The Buckatabon.

In a press release, the concept is described as: "part 'up north' tavern, part lakeside lodge, and part classic supper club, The Buckatabon will offer a full menu with lunch and dinner served weekdays, and both brunch and dinner on weekends."

The name "The Buckatabon" is likely a nod to Upper and Lower Buckatabon Lake near Conover, Wis., which is in Vilas County and about a half hour drive away from Land O' Lakes, Wis. on the Wisconsin-Minnesota border.

Café Bavaria will continue to operate as normal throughout the summer and close to the public in November. The café will then remain open for private dining, events, and holiday parties through the end of December.

The renovations follow the grand reopening of Café Centraal as Centraal Grand Café & Tappery in early 2019 and the reopening of the newly renovated Café Hollander on Downer Ave. in 2016.

The new concept will be a departure from Lowlands' current group of European-inspired establishments that feature European cafe food and lengthy imported beer lists. The Buckatabon's menu will focus on the regional food and beverage traditions of Wisconsin and celebrate the culinary and cultural peculiarities that make the state so unique.

“We find inspiration whenever we travel, whether that’s to Europe or a long weekend up north.” says Dan Herwig, director of brand and marketing at Lowlands Group. “While we’ve been in the ‘import’ business for quite a while, the fact of the matter is that Wisconsin is every bit as unique as any place we’ve ever been. We figured it was time to get into the ‘export’ business a bit, so to speak.”

The new menu is being designed by the group’s culinary director, James Beard-nominated Chef Thomas Hauck. Influenced by recent visits to some of the Northwoods’ most iconic taverns, lodges and supper clubs, Hauck said that their unique, sometimes quirky, and often nostalgic offerings will serve as the stepping-off point for the new menu.

“There is so much food tradition scattered about the state, and we can’t wait to pull it all together in one place.” says Chef Hauck. “It could be specific dishes like booyah stew from the Northeast, broasted chicken dinners, or a classic fish fry, but we’re also interested in using ingredients unique to the state like wild rice, cranberries, cherries, and of course all of the amazing dairy we’re surrounded by. There is no shortage of inspiration.”

While the group’s European cafés offer many local beers and beverages in addition to their imports, the plan for The Buckatabon is to exclusively offer only beers from Wisconsin and utilize local distillers and bitters-makers for their cocktail program, which will feature classics like Old Fashioneds and Ice Cream Drinks, but also add new twists using regional flavors and ingredients.

Lowlands plans to partner directly with several Northwoods supper clubs, taverns, and lodges to encourage more discovery of some of these off-the-beaten-path sweet spots. Plans include recipe sharing, cross-promotion, and sharing several unique, Northwoods traditions a bit closer to home.

No firm date has been set for the opening of The Buckatabon, but the group is targeting early 2020. For up to date information, visit thebuckatabon.com.

Lowlands Group owns and operates eight grand cafés in Wisconsin including Café Benelux, Café Bavaria, and Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, as well as five Café Hollanders located on Downer Avenue, the Village in Wauwatosa, Hilldale in Madison, Mequon and Brookfield.