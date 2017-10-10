Mars Cheese Castle a Kenosha Landmark

× Expand Photo credit: Amy Meredith

The 80-foot Mars Cheese Castle sign, easily visible from I-94, not only prompts road trip conversation, but also serves as a symbol of all things great about Wisconsin foods. Originally opened in 1947 by Martha and Mario Ventura Sr., Mars Cheese Castle was moved to a new location (2800 W. Frontage Road) nearby the original spot in 2011. Mars Cheese Castle is a foodie destination for some of the finest cheeses, sausages, bakery, condiments, wine and beer, along with its café and bar.

The 46,000-square foot store was constructed to look like a castle and features brick turrets, a drawbridge entrance and a watchtower that houses the wine department. The store lives up to its name, offering more than 300 cut and wrapped cheeses from Wisconsin and Europe. The in-house bakery crafts sweet and savory products including Mars’ renowned sharp cheddar cheese bread. Maple syrup, mustard and sauces line the aisles, as do candy, snacks and crackers. Wisconsin craft and microbreweries are represented, along with imports from the Netherlands, Germany and elsewhere. Door County wines are just some of the Wisconsin vinos available, along with wines from France, Italy and Germany.

The café’s Reuben sandwich weighs in at half a pound of corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. The café also serves beef sandwiches, grilled cheese, spicy sausages and more.