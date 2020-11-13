Martini Madness Puts a Twist on Zoo Experience

The Racine Zoo invites martini lovers to have a drink in the company of some of their furry friends during Martini Madness, Friday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m.. Tickets are $40 per person and include martini samplings and an assortment of heavy appetizers. The event takes place at the Racine Zoo’s Vanishing Kingdom (2131 N. Main St., Racine), where the zoo’s spider monkeys, Artic fox, orangutans and white-handed gibbons will be on view. Attendees can also meet an animal ambassador.

Participating bars confirmed at press time include Buddy’s Sports Grill and Reefpoint Brewhouse, both in Racine. Beth Heidorn, executive director of Racine Zoo, says about six bars participated in last year’s inaugural Martini Madness, and she expects the same number this year. Bartenders can create a martini with either gin or vodka. Attendees get to vote for their favorite martini. Heidorn and her event coordinator vote for the best garnish. “Last year’s winner was a s’mores martini, with a toasted marshmallow garnish,” says Heidorn. “Everyone was incredibly creative with what they were making.”

Due to the pandemic, the Racine Zoo is restricting this year’s Martini Madness to 50 people; last year, more than 100 people had attended. Because it’s a ticketed event, Heidorn notes that can have more than the state’s 25% capacity. Social distancing measures will be in place to keep people six feet apart from each other and the animals. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the space and masks are required except while eating or drinking. High top tables will be spread eight feet apart. Caterers will serve food in individual paper boats, rather than directly from appetizer trays.

Food and Beverage Tastings Become Popular Ways to Compliment Zoos

Heidorn points out that most zoos and aquariums rely on gate admission, along with memberships and concession and gift shop sales to maintain operating costs. That can be unpredictable, especially during a pandemic. “You have to get creative to get people to come back to the zoo,” she says. “During the five years that I’ve been here, I talked to people who say they haven’t been to the zoo for a long time because their kids are grown. I tell them that you don’t have to have kids to come to the zoo. We have concerts at night, events, tastings and all sorts of things. We want people to come back and love the zoo as much as they did when they were a child.”

Martini Madness is just one of Racine Zoo’s events in which the proceeds go toward animal care. They also host an old-fashioned tasting, a bloody Mary tasting, the Wine, Stein, & Dine wine event, virtual bingo nights and the Animals Crackers concert series, which they hope to resume next summer.

The Racine Zoo is on 28 acres on Lake Michigan, just north of downtown Racine. They’re accredited with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the same organization that accredits the Milwaukee County Zoo and San Diego Zoo.

“These events are a fun way for people to see the zoo in a different light, and it helps care for the animals that we are blessed to be able to have here at the zoo,” Heidorn concludes. “It’s a great way to hang out on a Friday night for a couple of hours.”

For more information, visit racinezoo.org.

To read more Eat/Drink articles, click here.

To read more articles by Sheila Julson, click here.