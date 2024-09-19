Meat Raffle Benefitting Urban Stables to Take Place at Old Fashioned Fest

Photo Via Usinger's - Instagram
Usinger's
Old Fashioned Fest returns to Milwaukee Thursday, Sept. 26, and with it comes a fundraiser for Urban Stables, a facility that combines equine-assisted therapy, community engagement programs and mounted police patrol, providing services to both youth and veterans.
In an effort to raise money for Urban Stables, Usinger’s will host a meat raffle during Old Fashioned Fest at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The raffle will feature three prize drawings, which consist of the following items:
1st Drawing Prize
- 2 Summer Sausages
- 2 Packages of Snack Sticks
- 1 Package of Landjaeger
2nd Drawing Prize
- 3 Summer Sausages
- 3 Packages of Snack Sticks
- 1 Package of Landjaeger
- Book by Jeanette Hurt
3rd Drawing Prize
- $25 Gift Card to Usinger’s
- 4 Summer Sausages
- 4 Packages of Snack Sticks
- 2 Package of Landjaeger
- 1 Usinger’s T-shirt
- 1 Bobblehead
- Live art piece by Brian Hibbard
Old Fashioned Fest is happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the drawings scheduled for 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Tickets for the raffle are $1 per ticket, $5 for six tickets, $10 for 12 tickets or $20 for 25 tickets.
The fundraiser is just part of Old-Fashioned Fest. The event will also include live art by Scout Gallery, a 360-selfie booth provided by Lash Dolls MKE and DJ Paul H spinning throughout the event.