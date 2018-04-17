Mequon Chocolatier Wants Everyone to GetHappy

As a professional violinist, Lindsay Erickson’s career seemed set, but then her sweet tooth took over. Although she still brings joy to others through music, as the owner of GetHappy chocolates and candies, Erickson also spreads happiness through artfully gifted confectionary for all events and occasions.

Erickson has always loved both candy and the warmth and thoughtfulness behind greeting cards. She came up with the idea for GetHappy as a gifting concept, where customers could choose their favorite candies to go into refillable containers that are personalized and serve as the greeting card that goes with a gift. “So it’s edible and you don’t have to find space on a shelf or a counter,” Erickson said. “It’s a colorful, bright and cheery way to send a message.”

GetHappy began in 2011 as a kiosk at Mayfair Mall. They now have a permanent store in the mall, as well as in Mequon (11235 N. Cedarburg Road), which is also their headquarters and where they make their chocolates. GetHappy also has four locations in the Chicago area. (They used to have a store at Southridge Mall, but they closed that location when their lease expired in December 2017.)

GetHappy specializes in personalized candy packages and chocolates for corporate gifts, as well as for weddings, birthday parties and other events and occasions. “We’re always open to designing and doing custom concierge services, and every creative idea is doable, whether it’s small little treats for your kid’s class, or something extravagant,” Erickson said.

As the name implies, GetHappy is happy place. “Customers really enjoy the treats and leave with a feel-good smile,” Erickson said. The Mequon store is a gummy candy lover’s paradise: Customers can choose from a rainbow of gummy candy in almost any animal or novelty shape. The stores offers a refillable containers program through which people can return for a refill of any candy and receive a 20% discount.

In addition to gummies, Jelly Belly beans, chocolate covered nuts and M&Ms, GetHappy crafts gourmet chocolates and caramel apples from Erickson’s own recipes. Her caramel formula was perfected in her own kitchen after 12 attempts and many taste tests by her family. All caramels, turtles, hand-decorated truffles and bark are made in small quantities as needed. “We sometimes run out because we make everything fresh and don’t overproduce,” Erickson said. “Every week, we distribute our chocolates and caramels to each location.” All products are made with real sugar and butter.

GetHappy’s gourmet caramel-coated Granny Smith apples are topped with sprinkles, crushed Oreos, toffee or chocolate. The gourmet apple topped with premium roasted salted nuts has a burst of textures and flavors—crisp, tart, savory and sweet. There are usually 20 to 40 different gourmet apple varieties, along with some special seasonal offerings.

For Mother’s Day, GetHappy will feature special Mother’s Day baskets that include a caramel apple, decorative hand crafted chocolates and a choice of chocolates, gummies, almonds or sea salt caramels.

For more information, visit gethappyusa.com.