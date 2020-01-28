Milwaukee Author Explores the Comeback of Hard Cider

Suddenly, hard cider is turning up on draft in bars and six-packs in liquor stores. It’s also sold in bottles and poured like wine. So, where does it fit?

That’s one question raised by Jeanette Hurt’s book, The Joy of Cider (published by Skyhorse). The Milwaukee writer and author of several previous food and beverage books recalls that, 10 years ago, hard cider consumption in these parts was largely confined to European expats. But, as Hurt points out, hard cider is more American than apple pie. Our founders drank it by the barrel, and it remained popular through the 19th century.

Hard cider’s resurgence since 2011 makes it one of the fastest-growing craft beverages. The craft aspect is a factor in its popularity, as is biodiversity. Cidermakers are reviving apple species long ploughed under by agribusiness.

The Joy of Cider explores the beverage from the connoisseur angle. There are cider glasses (wine glasses work as well) designed to “concentrate the aromas.” Temperature matters. The experts recommend serving cider at 50-55 degrees; take it from the refrigerator, and let it sit for five minutes before drinking. Cider can be found in varieties for every taste from sweet to dry and can be a key element in cocktails. Hurt includes 50 recipes.