Everyone knows that brats and Milwaukee go back a long way. At the same time that the city’s beer barons were putting their stamp on our area, the sausage makers were hard at work too. Our love of bratwurst, which continues today, is directly attributable to Milwaukee’s German roots. Yes, other immigrants who settled here made their contributions too. You’d be hard pressed to attend a festival in Milwaukee where you didn’t find delicious Italian, Polish and Mexican sausages right alongside German wurst. Whether it’s Charlie Murphy and his Johnsonville brats, the ubiquitous elves from Usinger’s or one of the new artisanal varieties out there today, brats and Milwaukee will be forever linked.

So strong is this relationship, that USA Today shed national attention on our own Milwaukee Brat House (1013 N. Old World Third St.) a few months back. One of their travel writers made his way to our town and found the Milwaukee Brat House a perfect place to sample this food, which is so much a part of our cultural heritage. The Usinger’s brats, made just down the road from the Brat House, feature prominently on the menu, as do other Wisconsin classics like fried cheese curds and beer cheese soup. The Brat House also highlights many of our hometown brews, which in warmer weather can be enjoyed in the mini beer garden out back.

The Milwaukee Brat House’s owners go out of their way to pay homage to what makes Milwaukee great. “We do our best to embody what it means to be from Milwaukee, embrace the culture and be a positive part of our community,” says Andrew Fronek, one of the owners of the Brat House. Responding to the USA Today coverage, Fronek adds, “We are blessed to be a part of Milwaukee and relish the opportunity to help promote the city in the national spotlight.”

So, if you find yourself feeling like you’d like to reconnect to the city’s culinary foundation or have friends or family visiting from out of town, make a pilgrimage down to Old World Third Street. Visit Usinger’s Famous Sausage for some tasty take-home treats. Then settle in at the Milwaukee Brat House for a Wisconsin products feast. Brats, beer, cheese and Milwaukee. Together forever.

For more information on the Milwaukee Brat House visit milwaukeebrathouse.com.