One of the best ways to get to know a place is by sampling the local food scene. Prior to 2008, Milwaukee natives who wanted to learn more, and visitors to Milwaukee, just had to figure out which restaurants offered the broadest scope of local flavor. Ten years ago, Theresa Nemetz and her husband, Wade, went on a food tour while on vacation in New York City, and came away with the idea of bringing the same great experience home to Milwaukee. “This is such a great city with lots of history and wonderful food,” says Nemetz, founder of Milwaukee Food & City Tours.

What started out as a single tour along Brady Street and Old World Third Street has since expanded to some 15 tours, including popular variations like Milwaukee’s Pizza Bus, Bloody Mary Brunch and the Historic Third Ward Walking Tour. Typically, tours feature four to six stops along the way and run about two to three hours, depending on the size and speed of the group. “I like to say that it’s a progressive meal with a side of history,” suggests Nemetz. Ticket costs range from $50-$85 a person for most tours. This includes the food, drink and, in the case of bus tours, transportation. The food isn’t just a sample size either; the portions add up to a decent meal. “We see a lot of people on date nights, especially on our Pizza Bus tour,” says Nemetz. “These tours are a great way to spend an evening out.”

The history component really sets these tours apart from others out there. Nemetz has done a lot of research to really learn the history of whichever part of Milwaukee is the focus of each tour. Tour-goers may gain a new perspective on Milwaukee that they didn’t expect before going on one of these tours. “Few people will know about things like the ‘Great Fire of 1892’ or a specific history of a particular building or the owners of the building,” says Nemetz.

Feedback from tourgoers is requested and welcomed. Sometimes a custom tour received such great reviews, that it was added into the regular tour rotation. “We now have a Custard Capitol of the World tour and a Friday Fish Fry tour because of customer comments and suggestions,” Nemetz says. “And, as I think about it, this is also how the Pizza Bus tour started too.”

The tours are great for people who live here as well as those who are passing through. “I love meeting new people and hearing why they wanted to go on a food tour,” says Nemetz. “I love sharing the stories and history of Milwaukee. I also love showing people what an amazing city we live in.”

To learn more about Milwaukee Food & City Tours, visit milwaukeefoodtours.com.