Milwaukee PBS Presents Cook.Plate.Dine.™

Beginning 7:30 p.m. May 3, Milwaukee PBS will air “Cook.Plate.Dine.™,” a four-part series following students in Milwaukee Area Technical College’s (MATC’s) Culinary Arts program.

Viewers watch students learn essential skills, such as using knives properly, making soup stocks, and ultimately, fine cuisine. The series finale features students preparing a community Thanksgiving dinner, collaborating with the Milwaukee Police Department and Messmer High School Culinary Club.

“Cook.Plate.Dine.™” focuses on challenges in the culinary industry, and personal obstacles students have faced, and overcome, on the road to becoming a trained chef. “It’s really an all-encompassing look at what it takes to get a culinary arts degree,” explains series producer Tiffany Pua.

Bohdan Zachary, general manager of Milwaukee PBS, says he came up with the idea for the show by accident. In 2015, Zachary, who was supposed to meet MATC president Vicki Martin in her office for an interview, stopped at the wrong room. He opened the door, and saw culinary arts students gathered around tables, intently listening to their instructor. “I quickly learned how important the culinary arts program was for the community. I wanted to tell the stories of students,” Zachary recalls.

Each student has a story to tell, from a war veteran to a former restaurant owner re-learning cooking skills after recovering from a stroke to students who grew up with family recipes and want to continue their culinary traditions. “There’s a lot of humanity experienced through the students and their passion for food,” Zachary says.

“Cook.Plate.Dine.™” was filmed between April 2016 and May 2017. At the beginning, Pua felt students were a bit wary of the camera crew, but soon warmed up to them. As the series progressed, students shared their triumphs and setbacks with the crew. “We are proud of what students learn,” she says.

Around a dozen instructors and Richard Busalacchi, dean of MATC’s business school, appear on camera. Alumni of the school’s culinary arts program, including Mitch Ciohon of the Taco Moto food truck, Bennie Smith of Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille, and James Beard finalist Karen Bell of Bavette La Boucherie share their educational experiences with viewers.

At 7 p.m., April 23 in the school’s Cooley Auditorium, 1015 N. 9th St., MATC will host a free public screening of the series’ first episode. Tickets are limited. Those interested can visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/preview-screening-for-milwaukee-pbs-new-show-cookplatedinetm-tickets-43902284916.

On May 31, Milwaukee PBS will air a “Cook.Plate.Dine.™” marathon beginning at 7:30 p.m.