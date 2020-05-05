Miss Wing Night? Crafty Cow to Host a Virtual Hot Wing Eating Competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crafty Cow

Crafty Cow is spicing up quarantine this week with a virtual hot wing eating competition.

The staff has developed a new wing sauce to please heat-seekers. The new sauce, dubbed "LAVA MKE" uses their Nashville Hot sauce as a base with additions of Carolina Reaper, Ghost Pepper and Cayenne Pepper.

Starting this Thursday through May 14, you can participate by:

Placing an order of LAVA MKE wings for takeout at craftycowwi.com or call in your order to 414-808-0481 (Bay View) / 262-354-8070 (Oconomowoc)

Shooting a video of yourself eating three wings

Posting the video to Facebook or Instagram by Thursday, May 14. tag Crafty Cow and make sure the post is public so they can see it.

The contestant that posts the video with the fastest time to completely eat their wings will win.

The winner gets a $50 gift card to use at Crafty Cow, a t-shirt and the pride that comes with winning a hot wing eating competitions.

“We have always wanted to make a hotter version of our Nashville Hot and 414 Fire Sauces, and we thought why not do it now," says Devin Eichler, chef and owner of Crafty Cow. "We thought 'You know what would be really entertaining? If we had people record themselves eating these wings for a virtual wing eating competition!' These wings are hot, they sneak up on you, but they taste amazing.”

Additional Rules

The video needs to include a close up "Before" shot of all the wings to make sure the seasoning hasn't been tampered with.

No drinks during the competition. They can be consumed after.

Only one person is allowed per competition order

The winner will be announced on May 18.

Crafty Cow is a family owned and operated bar with locations in Bay View and Oconomowoc.