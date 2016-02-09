Mr. Dye’s Perfect Pies

Mr. Dye’s Pies (5513 W. North Ave.) now has its own brick-and-mortar home in a Washington Heights storefront, having moved in November to its own space (previously it operated from Jackson Grill). Owner Johnathan Dye has been blowing up social media and is quickly becoming the talk of the town. You can order ahead or stop in for a slice or whole pie. You can even try a sample before you take the plunge. One bite and you too will be hooked.

Dye spent a lot of time in the kitchen with his Grandma Virginia watching and learning her time-honored traditions and the art of baking. Now, Dye claims to make “the best sweet potato pie on earth.” Dye’s cousin, Jarron, works in the kitchen and enthusiastically shared stories and a photo of the two young boys getting ready to enjoy some birthday cake. He says Dye loved to be by his grandmother’s side and she “really taught him well.” Dye was not always a baker, but found his passion for baking after his career in finance came to a halt. He started making pies for friends and then for some select restaurants. He still services several restaurants and you can also buy his pies at Sendik’s Fine Foods in Brookfield.

Mr. Dye’s selections are not a long list, but fall more into the “do a few things and do them well” category. The selections include classic sweet potato pie with a creamy sweet potato filling that showcases the sweetness with the perfect balance of spices. The pecan delight is a great combination of sweet potato and pecan pie, if you are having a hard time choosing between the two classics. Key lime, which I didn’t get to try because it was just coming out of the oven, made me salivate with the smell of refreshing citrus wafting through the air and was begging for that whipped cream topping. The N’awlins’ pecan was filled with pecans throughout and not just a layer on top of the sweet gooey insides. The “Purple Monster,” a designer pie made from the Okinawan purple yam, has a sophisticated flavor and drier texture. You can get it with or without pecans. Whole pies range from $18-$26. They are also sold by the slice for $4 or two for $7.

Mr. Dye’s also carries some unique and local products, like canned smoked rattlesnake, a wall full of jerky of all types, J-W Caramels, pickled products from Wienke’s Market and more.

Hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.