Not Necessarily French Fries

French fries are ubiquitous in American restaurants and elsewhere. In the fun-to-read book, Fries: An Illustrated Guide to the World’s Favorite Food, Blake Lingle argues that the sliced potatoes should rise up from side dish status to become the main attraction.

“They’re tired of carrying multibillion-dollar corporations such as McDonald’s on their back.” As co-owner of the Idaho-based chain Boise Fry Company, Lingle has an iron in the deep fryer. He doesn’t call them French fries but not for tea party reasons (his research claims Belgium as the likely point of origin) and includes many helpful tips for foodies who want to prepare fries at home.