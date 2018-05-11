New Berlin to Get its Own Beer Garden

Craft beer lovers of New Berlin rejoiced this week as the City of New Berlin has announced a partnership with Eagle Park Brewing to bring five scheduled beer garden events to the city in 2018.

The beer garden will be at Malone Park for four weekends and Valley View Park for one weekend per month through Sept.

Dates

Malone Park Friday, May 25, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 12-9 p.m. Valley View Park Friday, June 22, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 12-9 p.m. Malone Park Friday, July 27, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, July 28, 12-9 p.m. Malone Park Friday, Aug. 24, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, 12-9 p.m. Malone Park Friday, Sept. 28, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, 12-9 p.m.

The events will feature live music, food from Eagle Park Brewing's chef and rotating beer selections.

Eagle Park opened in Jan. 2017, founded by Jake Schinker and brothers Max and Jack Borgardt. Brewery operations started in the Lincoln Warehouse in Bay View. Last month, they moved into the former Like Minds Brewing space on Milwaukee's East Side (823 E. Hamilton St.).