Original Cream Puffs a State Fair Favorite

Although the Wisconsin State Fair has myriad foods that draw throngs of people every year, the Original Cream Puff—light, cloud-like, and almost impossible to eat without making a delightful mess—is the iconic food item at the State Fair, as well as the longest running food item.

“People associate the cream puff with the fair, and it’s our signature food item,” said Kristi Chuckel, communications director for the Wisconsin State Fair Park. The cream puff tradition began 94 years ago as a creation to showcase Wisconsin’s agricultural history. John Blaine, Wisconsin’s governor in 1924, wanted to create an item that was all encompassing to showcase the dairy industry, as well as the wheat industry, and the cream puff was the perfect item to do that.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association has been running the State Fair’s cream puff operation since its inception. Tim Gill, Co-Director of Original Cream Puffs, which is owned by the Wisconsin Bakers Association, says the organization plans year-round. Staff hiring begins in early May, and production begins in mid-July for the Cream Puff 5K, which is the first time someone can get their hands on a delicious Original Cream Puff. The Cream Puff 5K (with an option of a 1k run/walk) takes place July 18 on the State Fair grounds. Participants receive a T-shirt, a ribbon, an admission ticket to the State Fair, and, of course, an Original Cream Puff.

Once the State Fair opens it gates for the fair’s two-week run, it takes over 150 employees working around the clock to produce the 400,000-plus cream puffs sold each year, Gill stated. “Ingredients include over 10,000 pounds of flour, 20,000 pounds of eggs, and 12,500 gallons of cream.”

Chuckel noted that organizers had to make the tough decision this year to discontinue the drive-through line, due to the resources it took to organize and transport the Original Cream Puffs across the grounds to the drive-through area. Corporate deliveries are still available with a 10-dozen minimum order. But the best way to experience them is right at the Fair—the Original Cream Puff Pavilion sells them individually, or in three-or six-packs.