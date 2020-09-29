Pabst Blue Ribbon Debuts Hard Cold Brew Coffee on National Coffee Day

× Expand Courtesy of Pabst Blue Ribbon

Celebrate National Coffee Day (today, Sep. 29) with the release of Pabst’s Hard Cold Brew Coffee. Last year the brewery released their first Hard Coffee, which was a hit, but Pabst stepped it up a notch for the person out there trying to get their cold brew coffee with a little kick.

Not that we condone drinking in the morning, but sometimes you want a little more energy as you kick back with a refreshing adult beverage after work. Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Cold Brew Coffee is great for packing the one-two punch of alcohol and caffeine.

For many season-change deniers out there refusing to don a jacket and driving with the windows open, cold brew is still in. Hard to believe there are still deniers out there, especially given the actual climate, specifically in this region. If you’re like me, when the sun’s out, I’m still wearing a T-shirt and you’ll probably find me with a cold brew in-hand.

Hard Cold Brew offers drinkers a non-dairy alternative to Hard Coffee, with a hint of sweetness. The beverage 4.2% ABV and contains just under 30 mg of naturally occurring caffeine. The release is currently limited to Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Check out a four-pack today!