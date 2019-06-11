Pairing the Wines of Summer

Shepherd Express' Summer Drink Week runs June 10-16 and is brought to you by Discount Liquor. As your fall drink headquarters, Discount Liquor is your best bet for finding those hard-to-find beers, wines and spirits, all at amazing prices. Visit DiscountLiquorInc.com for store hours and locations.

With rising temperatures come changes in what we eat and drink. Fresh produce like leafy greens and tomatoes are abundant in summer, and we eschew heavy stews and casseroles for lighter items, such as fish, grilled chicken and all kinds of fruit. The wines we drink with summer meals have to come out of hibernation, too, leaving the heavier reds for next winter—or, let’s face it, October.

Experts all agree that both rosé and sparkling wines see a big jump in popularity during the warmer months. “Rosé is the king of rising temperatures,” says Christian Damiano, general manager of Harbor House and a certified sommelier. “We’ve seen a huge increase in guests consuming dry rosé (still and sparkling) over the last few years.” Katie Espinosa—fine wine director at Johnson Brothers Wisconsin and an advanced sommelier—agrees. “Traditionally, sparkling, whites and rosés” are the most popular in summer. They’re “wines that pair well with lighter foods and that can be chilled”—important features for hot days and eating al fresco.

If you’re more of a red wine fan, there’s still hope for refreshing summer drinking, however. Nate Norfolk, director of wine and spirits at Ray’s Wine & Spirits and a certified sommelier, sees an increase in sales of Beaujolais, especially Cru Beaujolais, and Pinot Noir when June rolls around. “Our staff gets behind a host of lighter red wines from Italy,” he says, “including wines from Mount Etna in Sicily and Barbera from Piedmont.”

‘Wine Is Meant to Be Enjoyed’

When it comes to pairing fresh seafood with wine, Chris Murphy, owner of Eddie Martini’s, has a few suggestions. “While we are very steadily selling beef, the proportion of seafood increases with the rising temperatures,” he says of his steakhouse. He recommends Muscadet for its briny dryness, and Damiano and he both recommend an Oregon Pinot Noir, especially with salmon.

“It is a bountiful season to enjoy many flavors and pairings,” explains Espinosa. “Salads and meals with stone fruits are great with dry Rieslings, which have similar fruit qualities and really bright acid to cut the richness of protein. Light fish and poultry can pair with a range of wines—from unoaked whites to light reds—depending on what the sides are. I love Gruner Veltiner with anything that has chimichurri or pesto. Gruner Veltiner frequently has light herbal notes that are a great pairing.”

Espinosa is also quick to remind us that this is grilling season, and reds go well with meat with smoky flavors. “Grilled chicken and pork are great with Beaujolais, Pinot Noir and Chianti. Think Syrah or Zinfandel with grilled beef or lamb.” And don’t be afraid to chill reds slightly before drinking them, as it helps keep the higher alcohol content in check and balances out the rich fruit qualities,” she explains.

Damiano offers the best piece of advice when it comes to any kind of wine pairing, whether it’s summer or not. “First and foremost, I say drink what you like,” he says. “Wine is meant to be enjoyed.”