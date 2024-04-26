Pilot Project Brewing Restaurant Raises the Bar with Exceptional Food Menu

× Expand Photo: Pilot Project Brewing Pilot Project Brewing Pilot Project Brewing

Pilot Project Brewing, nestled in Milwaukee's Brewery District at 1128 N. Ninth St, has leveled expectations by establishing a new standard for what “brewery food” can look like.

Crafted by the brewery's culinary team, the menu blends traditional, old-world European flavors with modern twists, catering specifically to the tastes of Milwaukee locals. A standout dish is their plentiful Friday fish fry, featuring beer-battered saltwater cod paired with pickles, rosemary fries, and house coleslaw, a delightful fusion of Midwestern tradition and culinary motivation.

Beyond the fish fry, the menu offers a diverse array of options. Shareable starters like your quintessential cheese curds or fried pickles, alongside hearty handhelds like their “Pilot Project Burger” featuring thick cut maple bacon or an unreasonably satisfying chicken parm sando that promise to tantalize taste buds. Indulgent desserts like the flourless chocolate torte and caramel apple tartlet add a sweet finale to the dining experience. Don’t forget to punctuate your meal with a beer, glass of wine, or one of their beautifully crafted draft cocktails.

Pilot Project Brewing's commitment to excellence shines through in every aspect of their service, ensuring guests feel welcomed and at home. Whether enjoying a leisurely meal with friends or grabbing a quick bite during happy hour, patrons can expect top-notch service and a warm atmosphere.

With its bold flavors, innovative curiosities, and dedication to quality, Pilot Project Brewing's new menu is set to redefine the Brewery District dining scene. Don't miss out on such a fun culinary experience—grab a seat in their Beer Hall and embark on a flavor-filled journey unlike any other brewery fare.

For more on Pilot Project Brewing, visit pilotprojectbrewing.com/milwaukee.