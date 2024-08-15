Pilot Project Fest, Saturday, September 7

× Expand Photo courtesy Pilot Project Pilot Project Fest Pilot Project Fest

Milwaukee’s craft beverage scene is thrilled to welcome Pilot Project Fest 2024, hosted by Pilot Project Brewing, the nation's first dedicated brewery incubator located in the Brewery District downtown. On Saturday, Sept. 7, the fest will showcase over 25 breweries and distilleries, featuring a mix of Pilot Project's incubated brands, local Milwaukee favorites, and other notable collaborators of Pilot’s from across the Midwest.

Held at Pilot Project Brewing’s Milwaukee location, 1128 N. Ninth St., the fest is more than just a celebration of craft beverages. It’s an event that blends creativity, community, beverage innovation and great times. Attendees can expect an exciting array of new product offerings, from beer and hard kombucha to brand new craft cocktails and non-alcoholic products, ensuring there's something delicious and unique for everyone.

The event is set at Pilot Project’s expansive indoor/outdoor restaurant and tasting room, complete with live music and food specials to pair with your drink samples. Attendees will also have an opportunity to tour the facility which features a beautiful, skyline view rooftop and mezzanine overlooking the entire production floor.

For those looking to make the most of their experience, VIP tickets are available and grant early access at noon. This option allows you to explore the offerings before the general crowd arrives, and includes exclusive perks like a Pilot Project grab bag and a 20% discount on food. General admission begins at 1 p.m., offering unlimited sampling with all guests receiving a custom festival glass, as well. It should go without saying, but as with any festival, always drink responsibly.

For those who prefer to participate without alcohol, the fest offers a designated driver/NA ticket option, which includes three non-alcoholic drinks, plus the opportunity to sample the festival’s non-alcoholic brands.

Pilot Project Fest isn’t just about the drinks—it’s a celebration of Pilot Project Brewing’s deep connection to the vibrant brewing community and commitment to innovation and diversity. As a new member of Milwaukee’s thriving beverage scene, Pilot Project is proud to contribute to the city’s rich history as a hub for beer and beverages of all kinds. This festival captures the essence of what makes Milwaukee special, from the creativity of its brewers to the camaraderie of its people. Pilot Project Brewing is committed to being an integral part of this community for years to come, fostering collaboration, and celebrating the artistry of the birthplace of American beer culture.

For more information and tickets check out their event page here.