The Plant-Based Protein Ninja

Terry Hope Romero’s book, Protein Ninja: Power through Your Day with 100 Hearty Plant-Based Recipes that Pack a Protein Punch , is all about baking and preparing dishes with protein powder—especially pea, brown rice and hemp powder. “They may look like flour,” she warns, “but protein powders seem to suck up more liquid than most flours of similar weight and volume.” Hence, the necessity of page after page of recipes, showing how to use those ingredients to whip up delicious-looking puddings, smoothies, “almost old-fashioned buckwheat pancakes,” waffles, scones and cookies.

Romero also digresses into other vegan dishes such as tempeh bacon strips and white bean gravy. She isn’t a militant proselytizer but a vegan author-chef who seems perfectly satisfied if her omnivore readers simply add more plant-based items to their diet.