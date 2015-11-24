Plenty of Doggs To Go Around

It has happened to most of us: That craving for a delicious Chicago-style hot dog or Italian beef sandwich. One of the best places in Milwaukee to satisfy that desire is at any of the many Dogg Haus locations throughout the city. You can get your fix of fried cheese curds, specialty dogs and tender Italian beef for lunch, dinner or late-night noshes. Happily, as of earlier this year, if you find yourself on a road trip to Minneapolis you’ll be able to chow down on your favorite Dogg Haus fare as well.

The two Minnesota locations represent Dogg Haus owner, Mazen Muna’s, first foray into franchising. “A Marquette graduate had eaten our food, and approached me about opening a franchise in Minneapolis, where he lives,” said Muna. The newest location (2100 N. Snelling Ave., Roseville), opened in early November. It’s just East of Minneapolis and North of St. Paul in an area with other interesting dining spots. The first Minnesota franchise location (5315 Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis) opened earlier this year as part of a plan to open four to five locations around the Twin Cities. “We’ve had a really nice response up there,” says Muna. “People are really liking it.”

Muna is the franchisor, which means he owns the name and the rights and gets a royalty based on their sales in exchange for his support in helping in the design, build and set-up of the stores. “These new locations were a chance for me test the market and see if [selling a franchise] is the direction I want to go,” says Muna. “So far, so good.”

There has been interest expressed in opening franchises of the Dogg Haus around the country in places like Dallas, Detroit, Chicago and Florida. Muna is still considering his options on this potential further expansion of his successful business concept. “I’m still not sure which way I will go with this, but given that all of the infrastructure is there to franchise, I may go that route,” says Muna. “I need to make the decision on whether or not I want to keep it small and exclusive in only a few communities, or if I want it to grow.”

Further expansion of the brand within the state is also not off the radar. New locations around other universities, like UW-Madison, are probable candidates. But, whether or not you’ll be eating one of those delicious dogs in the shadow of the Capitol is yet to be determined. “If opening up my own store or franchising a location makes sense and moves the company forward, I will go for it,” says Muna. “At this point I can say if there are 20 more or nothing more, I am completely comfortable right now."

For more information about The Dogg Haus, visit thedogghaus.com.