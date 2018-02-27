Points East Pub, the 'King of Wings,' Adds Fish Fry

If you’ve been to Points East Pub (1501 N. Jackson St.), you’ve probably enjoyed their pub food and you’ve learned why they are known locally as the “King of Wings.” In fact, Points East has won the Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee Chicken Wings category the past four years in a row and five times in the last 11 years.

What you may not know, however, is that they’ve recently started serving a Friday fish fry.

Walking into the bar, you are greeted with the aroma of chicken wings, the sound of clinking pint glasses and the sight of high-top tables through the center of the dining room. Picnic table-style seating lines the wall of windows along Lyon Street, while the bar runs along the length of the wall on the opposite side of the space.

Before the addition of their backroom, complete with a second bar and expanded kitchen, the seating was limited and the food preparation was handled by one or two cooks. With the backroom now open for the past couple years, seating availability has nearly doubled and congestion at the main bar has subsided. This goes a long way since there are no servers and all orders must be placed at the bar.

In August 2017, Points East Pub decided to diversify their portfolio by adding a fish fry to their menu. Served only on Friday, the fish includes three to five pieces of freshly beer-battered cod and comes with coleslaw, lemon wedge, tartar sauce, and your choice of French fries or house-made potato pancakes (garnished with green onions) with applesauce or sour cream. All of this can be yours for $11.25.

You can wash it all down with one of their nine rotating taps, seven permanent taps or their vast selection of bottles and cans. If beer isn’t your fancy, Points East Pub has a full bar, highlighted by a wide selection of whiskeys and vodka.

The kitchen is open until 11 p.m. on Friday (and every day except Sunday, when it closes at 9 p.m.), so when you’re done eating your fish fry and see a heaping tray of wings going to another table, you’ll have plenty of time to place an order of your own.