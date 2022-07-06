Rustic Farm Fresh Meets Cosmopolitan Dining at Birch Milwaukee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birch Beef Tartare - Birch Birch: Beef Tartare

Milwaukee has been blessed several times over with outstanding restaurants, many of which have received accolades from national, and international, groups who recognize excellence in the culinary industry. One of the more recent additions to that lauded list is Birch. While Birch is located in the same venue as a previous restaurant iteration with a similar name, it is a completely new place, with new leadership and re-opened in spring of 2021. One of those at the helm is chef owner, Kyle Knall, who within a single year at Birch has been nominated for an Outstanding Chef award by the James Beard Foundation.

Photo by Siege Photo Kyle Knall Kyle Knall

Birch has a very modern, chic sophisticated aesthetic. Large windows complement an airy, crisp white dining room, accented with warm wood and textured concrete, which all work together to create a comfortable space that also feels elegantly metropolitan. Options for seating include a chef’s counter where diners can really appreciate the open kitchen and observe a master at work. A large open flame hearth plays a big role in the cooking. Happily, many of the farm to table dishes served at Birch possess a delightful bit of char from that open flame grilling. On a recent visit, service was quick, attentive, and everyone was very friendly.

The menu at Birch is seasonal, so the menu does vary depending on what is fresh and available. If you are up for a truly memorable dining experience, there is a Tasting Menu ($81) option where the chef will treat you to a series of delicious dishes of his choice.

Every Bite’s a Celebration

For those looking to order from the menu, consider beginning with a small plate of Thinly-Shaved Cucumbers ($15), paired with equally as thinly shaved asparagus and fresh parmesan, all seasoned with lemon, basil, and pepper. This will likely change the way you think of “dinner salad” forever. Or try the Ember Roasted Asparagus ($19), a beautiful plate of lightly grilled asparagus topped with delicate slices of cured pork and a wonderful pickled ramp dressing where every bite tastes like a little celebration.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birch Jerry's Melon - Birch Birch: Jerry's Melon

Folks who always order a steak when dining out will not be disappointed with Birch’s tender Grass Fed New York Strip steak ($42), served with fresh spinach and charred leeks topped with artisanal Alpinage Raclette cheese. If you’re not a fan of beef, you may prefer the Grilled Walleye ($31) or the Chicken Under a Brick ($28), neither were tried, but both looked amazing. Be sure to check for the wine pairing suggestions included on the menu which were clearly carefully chosen as they truly do enhance the meal.

Birch is primarily a dinner destination, but they also offer some fantastic options for weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Just like their dinners, everything is fresh, bright, and expertly prepared. One outstanding dish was made with two grilled avocado halves stuffed with a creamy smoked walleye mixture served with crunchy grilled bread ($17), think elevated deconstructed tuna sandwich. If you’re someone who likes to try something “different” take a chance on the Beet Yogurt ($9), topped with cashews and bee pollen.

As of this writing, the James Beard award winners for 2022 haven’t been announced. Whether or not Chef Knall wins this year, anyone who dines at Birch will surely leave knowing that they have eaten a meal prepared by an outstanding chef.

Birch