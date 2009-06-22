Savory Pulled Chicken Breast

This is a simple, delicious way to prepare chicken breasts without drying out the meat. Once prepared, you can refrigerate or freeze and reuse for a while. Although I like to use fresh oregano, you can substitute your favorite herb. The chicken can be used for sandwiches, tacos, burritos, or just by itself with potatoes and veggies or on top of a salad.

You will need:

5 whole chicken breasts with the skin and bone

1 medium onion, peeled and coarsely chopped

3 Roma tomatoes, chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled

1 bunch of fresh oregano, stems removed

Salt and pepper to taste

In a stock pot, sauté the chicken breasts until skin is slightly browned, then add the onion, tomato and garlic. Cover and cook for about 5 minutes, then cover the meat with water and simmer for about 15 minutes or until meat is completely cooked. Remove the chicken from the resulting broth and set aside to cool, saving the broth. After the chicken has cooled, pull the meat from the bone, discarding the skin. Place the pulled meat in a large pan and add the tomato, onion and garlic from the broth and add your oregano. Add enough broth to moisten the meat and then simmer for about 10 minutes. Serve and enjoy!