Sherman Park Harvest Fest Returns October 26

Delicious food, games, and community spirit are what’s in store at the Third Annual Sherman Park Harvest Fest. The event, taking place on Oct. 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., aims at bringing people together in an effort to transform Milwaukee County Parks into lively, safe and welcoming spaces.

“The Sherman Park Harvest Fest plays a key role in the ongoing revitalization of the park while showcasing the importance of activating our green spaces for the benefit of everyone,” said chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson. “The neighborhood and community organizations partnering for this event help keep Sherman Park a lively and welcoming place for all.”

This year’s festival comes after two years of successful Harvest Fests. With a theme this year of Beetlejuice, attendees will have a chance to show off spooky costumes, take part in fun games, and of course, mingle with fellow community members.

“This year’s theme guarantees a family fun-filled day with an exciting lineup featuring free costumes, food trucks, music by DJ Gideon, pumpkins, caramel apples, s’mores, a car show, raffle prizes, resource booths, trick-or-treating, and live performances from local artists,” said Nicholson.

So, if you want to celebrate all things Sherman Park, mingle with local community members, and enjoy local vendors, Harvest Fest is the place to be. Learn more about the event here.

“I’m excited to build on the success of the past two years as we come together for the Third Annual Sherman Park Harvest Fest,” Nicholson said. “This event offers a fantastic opportunity for neighbors and visitors to connect, have fun, and celebrate our strong sense of community.”