Shish-kabob on the Grill at Armenian Fest

Photo Courtesy Rusty Clark, Flickr CC

One of Milwaukee’s longest-running ethnic festivals, Armenian Fest, returns this Sunday. Although it may not garner as much attention as the big events on the lakefront or at State Fair Park, Armenian Fest is one of the area’s most reasonably priced options for homemade ethnic food. Armenian food is often compared with that of Greece and the Middle East, yet the spices and ingredients vary, making the dishes unique.

At the festival, familiar items such as beef and chicken shish-kabob and pastries such as baklava are featured, along with lahmajoun (similar to tacos or pizza) and boreg (thin layers of dough filled with cheese and spinach). The Hye Vibes, a Chicago band playing traditional Armenian music, will be on hand. Admission and parking are free. Armenian Fest takes place rain or shine from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 7825 W. Layton Ave.