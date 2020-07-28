School Sisters Host Curbside Beer Garden on August 8

Milwaukee music duo Sorry, We’re Open will be the featured artists at the School Sisters of St. Francis’ final drive-thru beer garden fundraiser of the year. The event will be hold on Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the St. Joseph Center (1501 S. Layton Boulevard) with the performance streamed live on the Sisters’ Facebook page.

Building on the success of last summer’s “Sister Water Beer Garden” series, the Sisters are offering the chance to order a “beer garden in a box” to enjoy at home. The box includes a 64-ounce growler with a choice of freshly tapped Sprecher’s beers or root beers along with two commemorative pint glasses, two 5-ounce “take-and-bake” soft pretzels, and a jar of Sprecher’s gourmet spicy brown mustard.

“We’re offering website ordering and no-contact, drive-thru service,” says Pam Mueller, the Sisters’ director of mission advancement. All orders must be reserved by August 5 at 3 p.m. Mueller notes that the Sisters’ July beer garden sold out before the deadline, so please place your order early.

Proceeds will support access to clean water at the sisters’ missions in Guatemala, Peru, India and Tanzania, including building new wells, safe water storage facilities, and filtration systems.

For full details and to order, visit www.sssf.org.