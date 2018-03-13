Sweet Mullets Brewing Announces Rebranding

Chad Ostram and Eric Zunke, the owners of Sweet Mullets Brewing Co. (N58W39800 Industrial Rd Ste D, Oconomowoc), announced the company will be changing its name to Brewfinity Brewing Company.

Sweet Mullets was acquired in January 2016 from Edward and Parry, LLC. Since then, numerous upgrades have been made to the brewery equipment, beer menu and on-site taproom/kitchen. The brewpub permit was converted to a brewery permit in May 2017.

"This name change reflects a new chapter in the brewery's history that coincides with the ownership change. Brewfinity will continue to produce a rotating selection of the highest quality craft beer." stated Chad Ostram, owner and brewmaster.

The company's new website is forthcoming this week. The brewery's new tagline is "Brew. Drink. Repeat."

Brewfinity will be sampling several of its beers at Stein & Dine next month at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center. See all the brewers here.