Tasty Tuesdays Brings a World of Food to Granville Neighborhood

Granville Tasty Tuesdays

Those that live, work or play in the Granville neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side will have quality lunchtime options at Tasty Tuesdays, 8103 W. Tower Ave., Milwaukee. The summertime event, which kicks off June 28 and runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through September, features food entrepreneurs each showcasing one to two featured entrées every week.

On opening day, participating vendors including Lily Bells, Rashida’s Creations, Juicy Lucy’s, The Chef’s Daughter and Palát Catering will feature Ultimate Greek Salad, Jumbo Caribbean Jerk Chicken Wings, Vegan Rice, Tennessee Honey Pecan Cake, Mango Passion Sweet Tea, Enchilada’s with Black Beans, Grilled Salmon Tacos with Bean Corn Relish, Chicken Kabobs, Funnel Cake and more. Menus change each week. Updated menus are posted Monday mornings on facebook.com/GranvilleBusiness.

The participating food vendors are based in commercial kitchen space on 81st and Tower. Tasty Tuesdays began in 2019 but has been on hold since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary Hoehne, executive director of the Granville Business Improvement District (BID), says currently there aren’t many lunch options for employees of nearby businesses and industrial parks, so Tasty Tuesdays began as a way to offer quality food options for those workers while supporting food startups. The event also builds camaraderie among neighborhood residents and visitors.

Hoehne notes Tasty Tuesdays is not a food truck event but instead a place where vendors can make and serve food outdoors. There’s outdoor seating for people to sit and dine if time permits; otherwise grab-and-go options can be taken back to their workplaces. “It’s an unbelievable mix of chefs with lots of experience that are using the commercial kitchen,” she says. “We’re not talking burgers and fries here—we’re talking really good food! It’s good, heathier, lighter fare for summer.”

The Granville neighborhood has been home to unique events in recent years such as the Granville Bluesfest, which takes place this year for two consecutive weekends, July 23 and 24 and July 30 and 31. (Watch the Shepherd Express for more information and a video of the event.) The vendors at Tasty Tuesdays will also be at the blues festival. Granville Connections entrepreneurial hub, featuring with local entrepreneurs, designers, retailors, fitness professionals and food and coffee vendors, will open later this year.

For more information, visit facebook.com/GranvilleBusiness.