That Taco Guy Puts the Dine in Stein & Dine

× Expand Photo: That Taco Guy - Faceboook That Taco Guy nachos That Taco Guy nachos

What started in 2017 as a side business for Eli and Andrea Acosta has turned into a successful full-time business with That Taco Guy food truck.

For Stein & Dine, That Taco Guy will be serving up a nacho sample with their signature Beer Cheese and a side of Texas Candy—candied jalapenos cooked with sugar, vinegar, and other spices. Acosta says it is an extremely versatile condiment that compliments any food. Jars of Texas Candy can be found at local Sendik’s stores.

×

A family business, That Taco Guy also includes help from the Acosta’s three children. The recipes and flavors are inspired by Eli’s childhood and all the time he spent in the kitchen with his mother. The TTG journey has led the Acosta’s becoming involved with local nonprofits and even sitting on a few boards.

More about That Taco Guy at: thattacoguy.com.