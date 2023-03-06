× Expand Photo: RevPop courtesy Bridgewater Modern Grill Bridgewater Modern Grill exterior The Bridgewater Modern Grill

In autumn of 2022, the Bridgewater Modern Grill became the newest addition to the up and coming Harbor District. Bridgewater specializes in seasonal dishes which are inspired by modern classics and elevated comfort foods. This dynamic restaurant is sure to surprise visitors who have yet to discover the revitalization happening in this part of the city. While there is a somewhat industrial feel to the neighborhood, high-end apartments and other new development suggest the modern elegance of the Bridgewater has arrived right on time.

The clean lines of the polished interior of the Bridgewater create an ambiance of relaxed luxury. Tall windows with views of the Kinnickinnic River create an airy feel to the dining areas which offer both large cozy booths and sleek wooden tables and chairs for diners. Valet parking is available and is a nice touch, especially with our changeable Wisconsin weather, but there was also ample parking close by. On a recent visit the hostess was friendly, the waitstaff knowledgeable and helpful, with top-notch service throughout the meal.

Begin your meal with one, or more, of Bridgewater’s small plate options. A pleasant opener, the artichoke dip ($14) is served with lovely toasted flat-bread, and the dip features all of the warm, melty cheese you want to have in this dish. Or try the delicious pulled duck barbacoa tostada ($15), with a nice little kick of ancho chili spice. Don’t overlook the simplest of the offerings though. The fresh local sourdough bread ($7) accompanied with a mild ash butter is quite good and a wonderful palate cleanser.

× Expand Photo: RevPop courtesy the Bridgewater Modern Grill Bridgewater Modern Grill dinner The Bridgewater Modern Grill

Main entrees at the Bridgewater range from an excellent oak-fired grass-fed ribeye ($45) to a supremely satisfying Wagyu beef burger ($19) topped with roasted shallots, melted Gruyere, and garlic aioli. Also quite good, the baby back ribs ($29) were perfectly tender and served with frites. The real standout though were the U-10 scallops ($34), which were properly seared, then paired with creamy corn grits, rapini and an outstanding bacon marmalade. Additional sides round out the menu nicely, including the memorable oak-fired carrots ($9) and smashed crispy fingerling potatoes ($8).

Lunch, and a recent addition of weekend brunch, are other fine ways to experience Bridgewater. Fast favorites include a to-die-for crab cake benedict ($19) featuring the generously crab-filled crab cake topped with tasty Bearnaise sauce and expertly poached egg. Or go with the incredible patty melt ($18) which stars a housemade sausage patty topped with positively decadent melted fontina and Brie cheese, egg, roasted shallots and garlic aioli.

The well-stocked bar, respectable wine list, creative cocktail and thoughtful mocktail offerings will endear Bridgewater to our community which enjoys having an adult beverage with a good meal. As the weather warms, there’s little doubt that the Bridgewater patio will be a popular spot for al fresco dining, drinks, and river views.

The Bridgewater Modern Grill

2011 South 1st Street

(414) 299-6556

bridgewatermke.com

$$-$$$