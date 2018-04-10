The Country Creole Cookbook

Twenty miles up river from New Orleans is Louisiana’s Côte des Allemands (“German Coast”), settled in part by Franco-Germans from Alsace-Lorraine.

Nancy Tregre Wilson’s family has lived there for centuries and she draws from a deep well of family lore and recipes for Mémère’s Country Creole Cookbook. The ingredients found in Louisiana became the material for recipes whose French pedigree morphed in the New World.

The simple flavors of onion, bell pepper, celery, salt and pepper are combined with crab, shrimp and crawfish into bisques, gumbos and boiled stews. How about shrimp-stuffed bell peppers?

The recipes are easy to follow and in this foodie age, even the most exotic elements are accessible.

Shop for this title on Amazon: