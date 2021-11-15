The Deli on Crown Features Kosher Favorites

× Expand Photo via delionthecrown.com Deli on the Crown Thanksgiving

When Rabbi Moshe Luchins started as director of community of engagement at the Peltz Center For Jewish Life (2233 W. Mequon Road), he and his wife, Sheina, sought ways to connect and reach Milwaukee’s Jewish community and connect with the general community. One of the many ways they did that was starting a kosher table where people could sample kosher food at local grocery stores.

“We did matzo ball soup, challah and many classic Jewish dishes,” says Luchins. “People really enjoyed it, and we connected with a lot of people. They often asked where they could buy these foods.” He noticed that despite Milwaukee having an array of diverse cultural festivals, there was no Jewish festival, so they decided to connect that concept with food and start the Jewish Food Festival. The popularity of that event led to The Deli on Crown, located on the lower level of the Peltz Center.

“These foods have an association with a lot of special holidays,” he explains. The festival allowed him to expose people to Jewish food and educate people about Jewish heritage and customs. The inaugural festival drew close to 3,500 people. Last year, COVID forced them to the festival as a drive-thru only. This past August, the festival drew almost 5,000 people during the two-day event.

Luchins saw the deli as another, more permanent way to share Jewish food and engage the community. The deli, with stylish, modern décor and outdoor eating space, is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s next to the Crown Judaica boutique, where people can browse and shop before or after meals or while waiting for an order.

“It’s a bit different than traditional delis with big counters and glass display cases, but the traditional foods are definitely there,” he says.

Kosher Favorites

Luchins and chef James Udulutch, who received special training in kosher cooking, created the menu to feature favorites like New York-style pastrami, turkey and classic corned beef sandwiches, stuffed cabbage and rugelach, matzah ball soup, knishes (a hand-held snack pie filled with potatoes, meat or sauerkraut), salads, soup and some vegetarian items like a portabella mushroom sandwich with pesto.

Jewish food is influenced by many different cultures and countries. “Some people say Jewish foods like stuffed cabbage is Polish food, but Jewish people have lived in so many different countries and collected these foods and flavors,” Luchins affirms. “Our food festival features falafel and shawarma, which are associated with the Middle East. When we were living in Israel, those were the spices we used.”

Meat is sliced in-house and all items are made fresh. Everything is kosher and glatt kosher, Luchins says. Some examples of kosher meats are beef because cows chew cud and have split hooves. Pork and shellfish are forbidden. Meat and dairy are not consumed together and should be prepared with separate designated utensils.

Shechita, the Jewish religious and humane method for slaughtering animals for meat, must be followed. Luchins notes that the kosher experience is a little more expensive because the meat has to come from special farms, but they strive to keep menu items affordable to best serve the community.

Desserts include chocolate babka, apple turnovers and chocolate rugelach.

The Deli on Crown takes to-go orders for Shabbos, which begins Friday at sunset to welcome the sabbath each Saturday. Chanukah features include a Pastrami Stuffed Doughnut and Brisket Stuffed Doughnut.

Luchins says Jewish holidays are centered around food, family and enjoying each other. The Deli on Crown builds upon the Peltz Center’s mission of love, sharing and inclusiveness.

The 2022 Jewish Food Festival takes place Aug. 14 and 15 at Rotary Park, in Mequon.

For more information about The Deli on Crown, visit thedelioncrown.com. For more information about the Peltz Center’s Hanukah in the Village, visit chabadmequon.org.