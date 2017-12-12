The Veganomicon Returns

“Leftover guacamole (if there is such a thing) is a travesty,” Isa Chandra Moskowitz and Terry Hope Romero declare. And then proceed to offer their recipe, one so tasty that not finishing the bowl becomes inconceivable. Ten years ago when they published Veganomicon, guacamole might have been the most familiar entry amid the hundreds of recipes. Since then, as they note in their introduction to the 10th Anniversary Edition, “vegan awareness” has grown and grown.

Their mission remains consistent a decade on: “Vegan food doesn’t have to be repetitive, difficult, bland or inaccessible.” Along with delicious recipes for soups, casseroles, one-pot meals, breads and muffins, snacks and salads, and cookies and desserts, Veganomicon includes a host of instructions for grilling, baking and shopping. As their ringing declaration about guacamole implies, the authors love their food and want to share it.

