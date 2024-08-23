Ubuntu MKE, Flavors of Africa Event to Unite, Bridge Differences

× Expand Flavors of Africa workshops logo

Yollande Tchouapi is a visionary when it comes to using food to unite individuals and communities. For more than a decade, Tchouapi, a native of Cameroon, has welcomed and encouraged exploration of African and Caribbean cuisines and cultures. Her line of spices and sauces, Afro Fusion, along with Irie Zulu, her former restaurant in Wauwatosa, served as vehicles of culinary and cultural exploration.

Seeing a need to further connect cultures in these socially and politically divided times, Tchouapi formed Ubuntu MKE, a cross-cultural incubator dedicated to elevating a diverse, inclusive and socially just food community.

Through Ubuntu MKE, Tchouapi has already curated two series of events that use food to showcase underrepresented groups while challenging people from all cultures and backgrounds to meet and mingle: The Flavors of Africa & the Diaspora, is a series of chef’s residency workshops that will wrap up with a gala and competition. The immersive Breaking Bread, Bridging Communities dinner series will launch in December.

All workshops and events are open to the public.

Tchouapi had the idea for Ubuntu MKE for several years. Having plenty of time to read during a 16-hour flight to Australia helped propel the concept forward.

“I read yet another review in the national press that portrayed Milwaukee as a segregated city and not a nice place to live. I recall how that’s not my experience, especially in the restaurant community,” says Tchouapi, who has relatives and friends of all ethnicities and backgrounds. “I realized that we can all just sit here and let people write what they are writing about Milwaukee and Wisconsin, or we can start enacting change. Change starts with somebody having courage and a vision.”

Flavors of Africa Showcases Traditional and Modern Twists

Yollande Tchouapi

The Flavors of Africa + Diaspora: Best Chefs Wisconsin top chef residency and immersive workshop series brings together Milwaukee’s and Wisconsin’s renowned chefs, restauranteurs, bartenders, artisan food producers, food influencers and activists for panel discussions at various locations. And of course, great food will be served.

The workshop series kicks off September 15 at Alice’s Garden and will focus on the history of southern farmers and their influence on American cuisine. Following workshops, which run weekends through November 9, will cover diversity and inclusion of women, the LGBTQ+ community, race relations and Black history; the flavors of Uganda, Ghana and Cameroon; inner city food deserts; and James Beard Award nominees and rising stars.

All workshops are from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through ubuntumke.com/event-list.

Tchouapi says her topics and content for the workshops were curated based on aspirations of Wisconsin to become a more inclusive community. “When more groups are represented, we thrive and attract more tourism. More students come here because they see representation of where they want to work and play,” she says. “This is the representation of the beauty existing in Milwaukee that I want to elevate.”

The Gala & Competition for Flavors of Africa + Diaspora: Best Chefs Wisconsin on November 10 will bring approximately 40 chefs to two ballrooms at the Milwaukee Athletic Club for tastings and performances. Attendees will be able to sample traditional cuisines native to African nations, along with innovative twists on dishes featuring local ingredients. Attendees can also vote on their favorites.

National guest chefs include Pierre Thiam, from New York City, who is in the James Beard Hall of Fame; author and James Beard Award winner Michael Twitty, from Washington D.C.; Eduardo Jordan, a Seattle-based James Beard Award Winner; and Award Shola, from Studio Kitchen, in Philadelphia.

Ballroom One will feature Wisconsin’s James Beard Award nominated and critically acclaimed restaurants such as The American Club; Amilinda; Ardent; Bavette; Birch; Braise; CocoVaa; The Diplomat; EsterEv; Ethica Wines: Goodkind; Irie Zulu; Lupi & Iris; Morel; Odd Duck; Room Service; Sanford; and Valentine Coffee.

Ballroom Two will highlight food leaders and community advocates such as chefs AJ Dixon (Lazy Susan) and Nell Benton (founder of The National) both of whom Tchouapi says are coming out of retirement for the event. Notable Milwaukee restaurateurs include owners/founders from Alem Ethiopian Cuisine; Blue Star African Cuisine; Brasserie Margaux Originals; Buckleys; Dairyland; Frankie’s African Cuisine; Heavens Table BBQ; Hometown Sausage Kitchen; Immy’s African Cuisine; Indulgence Chocolatier; Night Wolf /Wolf on Broadway; Ono Kine Grindz; Pasta Tree; Saffron; Uppa Yard Jamaican Cuisine; and vegan soul food restaurateurs.

Entertainment features performances by Ugandan-born musician Ben Mulwana and African Tap Dance Duo by Patte Nassalang & Dance Works. Additional participants were still being confirmed at press time.

Tchouapi will ask each participating chef to record a one-minute video stating how they stand for love and appreciate diversity. “Everybody has a different reason, and every single chef would not have agreed to participate if they didn’t see value,” she explains. “They’re tired of the narrative presenting of Milwaukee as a place that’s not welcoming, and they want to change that narrative.”

Breaking Bread with a Uniting Vision

After the Gala, Tchouapi is diving right into another series, Breaking Bread, Bridging Communities, which will launch December 7. Dates and details are forthcoming, but the series will have a mission akin to that of Flavors of Africa + Diaspora: Best Chefs Wisconsin—using food to unite.

“After you know who I am, you’re so much more likely to break bread with me and do more with me, or hire me or my son or daughter, because you got to know me,” Tchouapi says. “We are one! Because we are one, we should embrace our differences, just the restaurant community has.”

For more information about Ubuntu MKE and upcoming events, visit ubuntumke.com.