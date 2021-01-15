Union House Cedarburg Brings City Vibe to Small Town

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Union House Cedarburg

Chris Homayouni, a professional photographer and former bartender/general manager for Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group, had a vision to start a late night cookie delivery business to serve Ozaukee County. While scouting locations to launch that business, he stumbled across a rare find—newly available bar space in a historic building that was once the Kuhefuss Union House Hotel.

“In Cedarburg, space just doesn’t come up that often,” says Homayouni of his hometown. Seizing a now-or-never opportunity, Homayouni and his family nabbed the space, and elevated the business model from a cookie company to a public house and bakery. Union House Cedarburg (W62 N559 Washington Ave., Cedarburg) opened Oct. 23. A full bar features specialty cocktails and a beer and wine list. Once kitchen remodeling is complete, they’ll offer a small plates menu, along with cheese and charcuterie boards. Cookies are available Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with delivery available soon.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, the Union House building was constructed in 1883. Union House Cedarburg is in one of the two commercial spots downstairs (previously At JJ’s bar and grill). “Our bar used to be the check-in desk for the hotel,” Homayouni says. “There was a way to go up to additional rooms in the hotel. The rooms are now closed off and the building has been subdivided.”

Playing Off Cocktail Industry Background

Homayouni’s vision is to create a space where people can get cool cocktails, enjoy each other’s company and be with family and friends. “The premise of the bar is to bring a city vibe to a small town, and create that city cocktail scene in a small town,” he says.

Playing off his background in the cocktail industry, as well as the city vibe, Homayouni developed a menu of draft and craft cocktails named after cities. The Milwaukee, which originates from the bloody Mary, is $15 for a 20-ounce serving and a Highlife Pony chaser. It’s made with Haku vodka and topped with pickled asparagus, green olives, cheddar cheese, bacon, summer sausage, lemon, lime, tomato, a chocolate chip cookie and a pickle. The New York City ($11) aptly echoes a Manhattan, with Woodford Reserve whiskey, vermouth and Bittercube’s Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters. New Orleans, Seattle and Los Angeles are all honored in cocktail form, as is our neighbor just south—Chicago ($9). Originating from sangria, it contains Jim Beam peach, red wine, citrus, peach, apples and orange juice.

Homayouni is a wine enthusiast and wanted to provide a good selection of vino. “With Union House, the idea is to unite. We didn’t want anybody to feel excluded, so we made sure we had decent beer and wine sections. If you don’t drink, we’re happy to make some mocktails. We just want everybody to have a good time.”

Like many bars and restaurants in these pandemic days, Union House Cedarburg’s staff masks up and requests their customers to do the same. They’re also continuously sanitizing the tables, chairs and bathrooms. They have a paperless menu, accessible through a QR code, which ties in with the eco-friendly ethos they’re striving for.

“With the restaurant industry, it’s hard to be eco-friendly, but we’re doing as much as we can,” he says. Measures include paper straws, and giving leftover juice to neighboring businesses to prevent waste. They serve boxed water, not bottled. When food is available for dine-in or carryout, it will be served with biodegradable, plant-based cutlery and in biodegradable boxes.

The cookie dough is sourced from a baker in Milwaukee that makes it from scratch, and Union House staff bakes them in Cedarburg. Currently, they have chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal cranberry walnut, white chocolate macadamia nut or peanut butter with Reese’s Pieces. They’re available in single, six, 12, 24 or 50 pack servings. Larger quantities are available with advanced notice. There’s even a takeout window to make it quick and easy to get your warm, fresh baked cookies while strolling down historic Washington Avenue.

For more information, visit unionhousecedarburg.com