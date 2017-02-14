Have Your Wedding Cake (and Eat it Too)

× Expand Wedding cake by Classy Girl

There are so many decisions to make when planning a wedding, though few are as much fun as picking the right cake. These days, it seems anything goes. Some couples still choose to go traditional with an elaborate multi-tiered cake, others prefer non-traditional towering displays of cupcakes or doughnuts, and some go with dessert tables laden with varied sweet treats. All of this customization allows couples to showcase their individuality and pick the desserts that they want rather than what’s expected. Happily, here in Milwaukee, we are blessed with a multitude of bakeries to create the perfect confection for your big day. The following list represents only a handful of the many local bakeries to consider.

Aggie’s Bakery & Cake Shop

7328 W. Greenfield Ave.

414-482-1288

AggiesBakery.com

Whether you want to go that traditional “big cake” route or are into trying for something more creative, Aggie’s skilled staff will make it. Once you get a look at the long list of interesting cake flavors and fillings offered by Aggie’s, you’ll understand why they frequently top “Best Cake” lists in Milwaukee. This long-running, family owned business has had generations of experience, and brides appreciate the top-notch service and willingness to customize from Aggie’s. Couples who must be mindful of expenses will appreciate that Aggie’s prices may be a little lower than some bakeries in the area.

Blooming Lotus Bakery

2215 E. North Ave.

414-212-8010

BLBmke.com

In this age of awareness of food allergies and sensitivities, more than one bride has despaired at not being able to eat her own wedding cake. While some area bakeries may offer a single “allergy-free” cake, perhaps you should consider Blooming Lotus Bakery, which specializes in grain-free, dairy-free, soy-free, peanut-free, egg-free and cane sugar-free baked goods. These folks know what they are doing when it comes to great tasting cakes without the potential allergens commonly found in most bakery. After sampling Blooming Lotus’ delicious cakes, you’ll likely agree that even your non-allergy afflicted guests will love them.

Classy Girl Cupcakes

825 N. Jefferson St.

414-270-1877

ClassyGirlCupcakes.com

There are many reasons bridal couples may choose to go with cupcakes over a traditional cake at their wedding, and Classy Girl Cupcakes seems to be able to do them all. Elegant tiered displays, full dessert buffets, take-home wedding favors and even straight-up wedding cakes (despite the name of the bakery) are all in Classy Girl’s wheelhouse. The long list of from-scratch cake and frosting options allow couples that go this route to choose several different types and offer a varied selection to their guests. No need to be limited to just one kind of cupcake here!

Eat Cake!

4303 W. Vliet St.

414-344-3119

EatCakeMilwaukee.com

Eat Cake! owner and trained pastry chef, Debbie Pagel, has been guiding brides through the process of choosing and designing the right cake for more than a decade. Pagel knows her stuff, and creates beautiful masterpieces in the form of cake. Quality is as important as creativity at Eat Cake!, so to ensure the freshest product, Pagel bakes from scratch, using locally sourced eggs and dairy whenever possible. Reasonable pricing, skilled attention to detail and a reassuring personal level of service will ease your stress as you will be confident your cake is in good hands.

Make Cake Milwaukee

414-419-0428

MakeCakeMilwaukee.com

A newer player in the Milwaukee wedding cake scene, Make Cake has been gaining a loyal local following. Ashley Drew, the creative artist behind the cakes, is capable of designing stunners that will taste as good as they look. Not one to shy away from special requests, Drew has made delicious vegan and gluten-free cakes that will satisfy all of your guests, not just those with dietary restrictions. Drew also delivers a personal level of service that shows she really listens to what you want and will make sure your cake is perfect for your big day.

Simma’s Bakery

817 N. 68th St.

414-257-0998

SimmasBakery.com

Current “Best of Milwaukee Wedding Cake Designer” and long-time Wauwatosa institution, Simma’s Bakery was opened more than 25 years ago by a Russian immigrant. The bakery has since changed ownership, but still flourishes as a family owned business. Their experience and skill cannot be denied, and Simma’s is well known for classically beautiful cakes. Their signature cheesecake is possibly the best in the city, and makes a wonderful wedding cake. If cheesecake isn’t your thing, Simma’s offers many other options, which will likely please most bridal couples.

Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe

1501 Paramount Drive, Suite C, Waukesha

262-446-2253

SweetPerfections.com

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Ken and Peggy Heil, Sweet Perfections has been creating stunning cakes for 15 years. What started as a dream in a small basement kitchen has turned into a thriving bakery business, which moved to a new and bigger location a few years ago. They are known for their homemade butter cream, use of fresh fruit and their signature “Cheez Torte” cake, which consists of layers of chocolate cake, vanilla cheese cake and raspberry preserves. Sweet Perfections’ team of decorators is always happy to work with couples to achieve the perfect cake, cupcakes or pastries for your wedding.