Wisconsin Supper Club Cookbook: Iconic Fare and Nostalgia from Landmark Eateries (Globe Pequot Press), by Mary Bergin

In her gorgeous Wisconsin Supper Club Cookbook , Mary Bergin—who has contributed travel features to the Shepherd Express —profiles 40 supper clubs with stunning photos that entice the reader to book a reservation immediately, if only supper clubs took reservations. Bergin brings to life the unique histories of her selected supper clubs and their owners, including Milwaukee’s own The Packing House and Joey Gerard’s. Bergin notes that it’s difficult to define what makes a restaurant a supper club—besides a homey atmosphere, generous portions, from-scratch cooking, top-notch cocktails and the space to host any occasion, from wedding receptions and funeral lunches to Packers game watching—but you’ll figure it out when you’re sipping an Old Fashioned and tucking into an abundant relish tray or thick filet with a schaum torte for dessert. Bergin’s featured supper clubs provide 60-plus recipes for their favorite dishes and cocktails. I’m going to try whipping up The Chippewa Inn’s potato pancakes, the Wisconsin Dells’ House of Embers’ blue cheese dressing and the Missoula Tumbleweed ice cream drink from Rhinelander’s White Stag Inn.